Steelers: Not a 'Meaningless Win'

The Steelers say they needed to beat Cleveland

Over the browns definitely won't rank among the best ones .... (jaime) when you look back at the steelers season.

But a win is a win...and whether the game mattered in the standings or not... the black and gold knew they needed to keep the momentum as they headed into the postseason.

Cobi hamilton: it's been pretty cool to say the least.

This time last year, i was at the house watching this stuff so it's been pretty fun for me.

Cobi hamilton's overtime catch kept the steelers winning streak intact.

And while big names like roethlisberger, brown and bell didn't see the field... the guys who did play had a lot riding on that game.

Deangelo williams: everything was at stake today.

There's a lot of guys that were in that huddle today that are not necessarily under contract next year.

There's a lot of guys in that huddle haven't seen significant playing time all year and we got big business next week in the playoffs.

But it wasn't just about getting some people extra reps...even though the steelers had clinched their three seed...they knew a loss could really mess things up.

Darrius heyward-bey: everything was at stake.

I know we're locked in at the 3, but we never want to kill the momentum of a winning streak.we'd be talking about a different story: oh we lost, they wasn't focused.

No we had to win that game.

Now, the path to a seventh super bowl starts.

The steelers could potentially see three straight rematches if they keep winning... starting with a miami team that started their 4-game skid back in october.

Mike mitchell: we're going to have to battle.

We've got 4 games to win it.

We're on a nice little streak now so i know that we can do it.

I've been syaing that since the beginning of the season.

People talk to me like i'm crazy.

I just believe in my teammates.

Obviously we got a lot of work to do but the road is getting very narrow.

