Montgomery County shooting suspect still at large

The suspect of a shooting in montgomery county remains at-large... police say they responded to the 100 block of lamont lane in gaithersburg monday afternoon - for the report of a shooting.

On arrival-- officers discovered an adult female with a gunshot wound to her leg, deemed non-life threatening.

She was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police say she was living in the townhouse with her boyfriend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police-- the suspect is being described as a hispanic male, last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket.

Animal