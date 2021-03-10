Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Montgomery County shooting suspect still at large

Credit: WHAG
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Montgomery County shooting suspect still at large
Montgomery County shooting suspect still at large
Montgomery County shooting suspect still at large

The suspect of a shooting in montgomery county remains at-large... police say they responded to the 100 block of lamont lane in gaithersburg monday afternoon - for the report of a shooting.

On arrival-- officers discovered an adult female with a gunshot wound to her leg, deemed non-life threatening.

She was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police say she was living in the townhouse with her boyfriend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police-- the suspect is being described as a hispanic male, last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket.

Animal

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage

Good Morning El Paso Weekend 08.13.16

Good Morning El Paso Weekend 08.13.16

KVIA ABC 7 El Paso, TX
6am-2021-01-20

6am-2021-01-20

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
530pm-2021-01-15

530pm-2021-01-15

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN