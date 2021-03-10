Del Lago and city of Rochester hold vanpool job fair

((adam/plsm)) to a follow up now: it wasn't your typical job fair held in the city of rochester today.

The del lago resort and casino held it's vanpool job fair at city hall.

In november -- the city launched the vanpool pilot program to increase employment accessibility for rochester residents who don't have a car or have limited transportation.

This is an effort to fill all open positions by using the city's new vanpool program.

((sot))"i think it's important to have the community here so they know the city is supporting them getting jobs through this transportation program.

We just want to give people all the opportunity they can and if transportation's an issue, then hopefully the city is doing something that can help with that."

The job fair goes until 6 p-m at rochester's city hall council chambers on church street.

Ford motor company is canceling its