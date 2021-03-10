Integrative Lifestyles Forum coming to Davenport

Tiffany:welcome back.you can learn how to take your healthy lifestyle to the next level this weekend in davenport.the first integrative lifestyle forum is happening saturday at the rhythm city casino.dr. sayed shah and health coach aaron howard join us now.

What is the integrative 3 lifestyle forum?why did you decide to put this on?what is integrative medicine?why is it important to look at the root 3 issues?how difficult is incorporate this into your everyday life?

Tiffany:again... the integrative lifestyle forum is at the rhythm city casino on saturday.it runs from ten a-m to five p-m and is 35 dollars per person.