Millcreek Mall feels impact of online shopping

the retail lanscape is changing as customers adopt new shopping habits.

Ron hilliard joins us from the control room with more on how it's impacting erie.

Ron?

Ron?

jill, as many shoppers move to the internet, some traditional shops are closing... that means shopping centers like millcreek mall must continue to reinvent themselves.

Locally -- the limited... and pacsun are closing their doors for good at millcreek mall... sears, one of the mall's orignal anchors is already cleared out.economists say stores are closing across the country.that's in spite of consumer confidence hitting a 15-year high in december.as more consumers shop online, some traditional stores have resorted to down-sizing and re-branding themselves... locally, millcreek mall is working to meet customers' needs.mall representatives say that means making sure the mall offers convenience and entertainment and remains a regional destination.

"in our industry, the shopping center develpment industry, we have to be cognizant of what the people are desiring, and that's why we've been evolving over the past dozen years or more to bring in different types of offerings beyond just apparel retailers."

On action news at 6... some of the plans for empty space at millcreek mall... and shoppers share their thoughts about going to physical