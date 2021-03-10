Build A Legoland Skyline of Chicago

Bonnie Mason, Community Business Development Manager for Barnes & Noble, stops by to share all of the details.

Barnes & Noble is starting out the new year with lots of fun activities for kids of all ages.

Joining me now with all the details is my friend bonnie mason.

Welcome back.

Bonnie.

Belated merry christmas and belated happy new year.

>> i'm really looking forward to a new year.

You and me both.

This week you're offering something special for people who love legos.

>> we're doing a lego architecture skyline build.

Chicago and london are the featured skylines.

And we will have gifts on store display.

The public is invited to come in and all ages and work on the skylines.

When they are completed, we have them on display.

>> great stuff there.

Also in addition to that, you have a special story time.

We also have our lego blocks that people can come in and work on with their own >> sure.

True.

>> i almost skipped.

We had educate or appreciation day saturday morning at 9:00.

>> absolutely.

Educator appreciation day begins saturday at 9:00 just as you says.

With an educator appreciation card and available to educators pre-k through 12 with proof of employment.

They get a 25% discount on most items in the store.

>> then you're giving away some calendars too.

>> stem calendars as long as the supply lasts and we also have opportunities for a drawing for $4,000 worth of books, sterling books.

It's pretty exciting.

>> good stuff.

>> then we have books on the table.

Clifford the big red dog is the feature for the saturday morning story time.

>> clifford has been around for a long time.

There's always a new generation to enjoy them.

>> always, always.

It's not just reading a story, there's activities as well.

>> activities and coloring sheets and treats.

It's a big, our saturday story times are always a lot of fun for everybody.

>> that sounds good.

>> so, clifford's good deeds is the attachment to clifford the big red dog this week.

>> good stuff.

Also though, people can come in and shop and help out with look it's my book.

The holiday book drive continues?

>> no.

Last week was the last week.

I just want to thank everybody so much for donating.

They made this the biggest year ever by donating over 4000 books.

And those go to kids who don't have access to kids at home.

That's why it's so key to participate in things like this.

>> look it's my book takes books to 14 different schools.

Kindergarten through fourth grade six times a year.

They are building little libraries for themselves.

>> they're actually saying that looks interesting to me.

>> you should see their little faces when they walk out of the room with their book.

They just hug their books.

I have a couple of thank-you notes from the kids that are drawings that are just adorable.

They really are thrilled with these books.

So thank you.

And also thanks to michael maloof and potter and anderson jewelers who did matching.

>> thursday january 5th at 7 o'clock p.m., you can attend the lego skyline of london and chicago event.

January 7th, educator appreciation day begins.

11:00 a.m.

Kids can enjoy story time featuring the clifford's big red dog books.

Educators can get a 2017 stem calendar from d.k.

Publishing and enter a contest to win $4,000 worth of merchandise.

We thank you so much for joining us today.

We appreciate it.

>> always a pleasure to be here.