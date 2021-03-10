Friends, family support student suing Vestal School District

Who is suing the district over racial discrimination want him to return to school.

A rally was held outside of vestal high school to show support for suspended senior vinny spero.his lawyer claims that in november, spero overheard his math teacher, katherine dyer, using the n-word when disciplining a black student.he then called her a racist and was suspended after allegedly threatening dyer and posting complaints about the district on social media.he was suspended last month.district representatives say they did investigate spero's claims, but found them to be "unsubstantiated."vinny's sister, brittany says her brother wouldn't make this up.

Vinny's sister brittany spero says, "i think it's ridiculous.

My brother is not the type of person to bring up something, unless it's really bothering him.

When he came home and told us that day, he had tears in his eyes.

He couldn't believe what happened."

Jim ehmke says: vestal senior and spero supporter munza muz- nah mahmood says this is not the first incident of racism she's heard of within the supporter and vestal senior muzna mahmood says, "i feel like over the years, it's happened so much.

There's racism and subtle comments and things that are brushed off.

It's time that someone stood up.

That's why i support vinny.

I give him props for standing up for all of us who've dealt with this over the years."

Jim ehmke says: district officials released a statement saying "we categorically reject the allegations of discrimination presented in the lawsuit.these allegations are without merit and the district will vigrously resist them."however, the district won't comment on pending student disciplinary issues.vinny's father says his family and attorney ron benjamin wille meet with the district governor andrew cuomo wants to