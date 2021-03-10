Family seeks answers after Springfield police killed man

Lewis say he had a mental illness and may have called 9-1-1 from Silver Springs Park as a way to try to get help.

The mother and siblings of James E.

Want to see him, i want to feel him, i want talk to him and i can't because he's been taken from me."

A family is looking for answers two days after their family member was shot and killed by springfield police.

This man -- james lewis -- was killed over the weekend.

And in just minutes -- police are planning to answer some questions about what happened.

Kspr's matt buhrman joins us live outside springfield police headquarters with what we know right now.

Matt?

Jerry -- this is where police chief paul williams will be speaking to reporters in about 15 minutes -- to talk about the fatal shooting on sunday at silver springs park, and what led up to it.

Police say james lewis threatened to kill his wife, and was carrying a gun.

After a 911 call, police found him in silver springs park early sunday morning.

They said he wouldn't respond to officers so they used "less lethal weapons" to try to control the situation... police haven't explained what that means, but they say it didn't work.

And that's when officers shot lewis, he later died at the hospital.

We sat down with lewis' mother, his brother, and two sisters today.

They tell us james lewis suffered from mental illness his whole life.

"it is not a crime to have mental illness, and i would like to see more help for those people, more understanding.

Because no mother, no sister, no brother, nobody should go through this pain that we're going through now."