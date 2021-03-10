Child's body found near area Amber Alert was issued

Child's body found in frozen Aurora pond
KRDO ABC 13 Colorado Spri
Child's body found in frozen pond during search for missing Aurora boy
You're watching abc mour utah midday.
>>> welcome back to midday everybody.
We want to tell you give update story we brought to you at the hop hour amber alert was issued for six-year-old boy out colorado.
Abc affiliate is now releasing this information saying that search for that missing six-year-old came to tragic end today when a child's body was found in a pond an olympi park there in aurora.
They are not confirming a boy susie on your screen boy did disappeared from home near that park on saturday.
Again this is all happen outside of denver, colorado.
We of course will keep you
Child's body found in frozen pond during search for missing Aurora boy