Try It Before You Buy It - My Pillow - 1/3/2017

With text with gloves on, you'll probably be ready to head to bed... but, you'll need a solid pillow for a good nights rest... unless you've been sleeping under a rock ... you've probably heard of the my pillow.

It's a pillow that promises you the best night sleep ever.

But does it work?

Consumer advocate michelle mortensen put it to the try it before you buy it test to find out.

" ((do you have trouble falling asleep?do you toss and turn all night or wake up with a soar neck?

Then it's time you try my pillow.)) sot clip 12 ((:19 we've gotten a lot requests for my pillow and i gotta admit i am pretty curious about it... after all they guarentee it is the most comfortable pillow you will ever own because i'll admit it i've tried a lot of pillows ... there's this one that guarenteed a great night sleep from ikea ..

There's this one from costco ..

And this one i am so embarrassed of i won't take the cover off :45 but this one says it will beat them all.

In fact it has the nastional sleep found sation bed pillow seal.

:52 )) that means it must be pretty special right?

So to test it out ..

I climb into bed and sleep on the pillow for weeks ... 5 months to be exact ..

And kept a diary of my thoughts each morning.

I went from being kinda indifferent sot day 1 ((so it's day 1 ..

And it's not so bad )) to complimentary sot day 2 and 3 ... ((so far so good ... one thing i am noticing ... it stays super fluffy )) to disliking it sot ((this is my first complaint it has gotten kinda lumpy )) and back to liking it again sot day 4 ((:20 the pillow great )) and after 5 long months ...and a short break up with my pillow while i tried another brand ... i became a fan.

Sot ((i really am a beleiver now ..

I slept very, very well )) so what's to love???

Sot day 2 -- :24 (( it creates a space for your neck so no neck pain so far )) (( now mind you ... in the midst of this test ... a my pillow scandle of sorts broke.

My pillow was slapped with a million dollar fine for making claims about what the pillow can do on its commercials without scientific evidence" to back it up.

Plus that national sleep foundation endorsement wasn't earned but paid for ... and their buy one get one offer was misleading.

Still though... even with all that scandle ... i'm still loving my my pillow.

I used to wake up with neck pain every night ..

And now i don't ... so for me it's a deal.... just liek the commercial promised)) sot ((for the best night's sleep in the whle wide world ..

Visit my pillow dot com.

)) " on cam if you want to try a my pillow ..

I highly suggest you go to their website and learn about sizing.

They come in different fill sizes dependent on your height and weight ... and each pillow is anywhere from $50- 60 bucks.

