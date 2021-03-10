Skip to main content
Image Released of Istanbul Suspect

Turkish police released new video of the man they believe killed at least 39 people at a nightclub in Turkey as revelers celebrated the New Year.

The attack injured 70 others, including one American who is now back in the U.S.

