Time Running Out on Local Police Memorial Fundraising

Effort for local fallen officers is running out of time.

A colorado springs police lieutenant is part of a group seeking 1-point-1 million dollars.

The money is for a permanent memorial... in memorial park... to honor the area's 31 officers who have died in the line of duty.

If the money isn't raised by this summer, the project's cost will increase... "and then lastly, to build a scholarship fund for current law enforcement officers' children, as well as the children or descendants of fallen officers."

So far, 408-thousand dollars has been raised.

Donations also will help families pay funeral expenses for future officers