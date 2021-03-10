A look at the upcoming legislative session

Expect education, transportation, and tax cuts to be topics of discussion.

Karole... i talked to dean mortimer... jeff thompson... niel anderson... and julie vanorden all of whom are lawmakers.

They all brought up a variety of topics... but there were some common themes among them including education funding... transportatio n funding... and possible tax breaks.

This year's legislative session will be a big one.

The state saw a budget surplus of over 100 million dollars.

There are lots of places for that to go as idaho is also the third fastest growing state in the country by percentage.

A big trend among all the representative s is funding for education.

Julie vanorden "so we'll fund the career ladder, that was one of our promises.

We also have student growth that we'll fund every year so we'll make sure that we're covering that.

We had promised our school districts a new assessment for low readers so that will come this year too."represent tive thompson said he anticipates that k through 12 funding will increase by about six point seven percent or about $105 million dollars.

A decent portion of that going towards the career ladder and teacher pay.

Another big topic will be transportatio n funding.

Dean mortimer "we know that w have a transportation funding shortfall, in spite of the fact that we increased fuel taxes.

But our bridges our deteriorating.

So should we take some of that excess, and put that into our transportation, our road system."

Right now..

Extra funding for roads comes from a surplus eliminator.

That sends any extra state money towards roads up to a certain percentage.

That clause is expected to expire and the legislature wants a better long term solution.

A third major topic will be tax cuts.

Representative neil anderson said in a non- recorded phone interview that he couldn't give me specifics... but they were looking at "some sort o income tax relief in some way shape or form."

A final topi brought up regularly would be putting money aside for a rainy day fund.

Jeff thompson, phone "even though we have all this money coming into the general fund, we have to be very careful how we spend that and how we replenish our savings and our rainy day accounts.

Because as you know the economy is a cycle."

While those wer the main topics... i did ask them about other issues for this session like the medicaid gap and cannabis legislation.

For medicaid... they said it probably will be a topic of discussion... but they don't know if anything will happen simply because the federal government could make some major changes under president trump.

And with cannabis... many of them said they're going to wait and see what happens in other states first... before making changes here in idaho.

