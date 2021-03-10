South Dakota Bison Industry holds #1 spot in the nation

The future of the Bison Industry is looking bright, especially for South Dakota producers who rank highest in the nation.

For over a decade south dakota has led the nation in bison production.

Our brenna ramsden takes a look at this unique industry.

Ramsden>> the future of the bison industry is looking bright... especially for south dakota producers who rank highest in the nation.

Colton jones>> colton jones sourcing manager, wild idea buffalo co.>> "the bison industry itself is pretty strong right now."

Ramsden>> you may ask why buffalo?

The dakota territory buffalo association says why not?

Startup costs may be high, but producers are finding bison to be cost efficient in the long run.

Tom trople>> tom trople south dakota bison producer>> "i started raising buffalo because of the intrigue; we started raising buffalo 20 years ago.

We wanted to raise our family in a ranch environment, and i knew cattle were a lot of work.

The buffalo are real low maintenance when it comes to working them."

Ramsden>> producers say the industry is booming due to consumers recognizing the grassroots effort by associations and learning more about the benefits bison meat can offer.

Dan o'brien>> dan o'brien owner, wild idea buffalo co.>> "it tastes different, acts different.

It impacts health and environment very different."

Ramsden>> in a small industry, everyone is looking for thier niche... dan obrien at wild idea buffalo has definitly found his... jones>> "wild idea buffalo company is the only company that harvests buffalo somewhere other than were the plant is located and brings the meat back to process via mobile harvest unit."

Ramsden>> where the cattle industry is processing 60,000 head a day at one location, the bison industry slaughters that number annually.

Wild idea says that's what makes the industry unique.

Obrien>> "we grow a crop every year.

It is very special, then we sell it.

When its gone, its gone.

We can't crank it up and make more of it."

Ramsden>> south dakota has held the #1 producer spot since 2002, and they don't show any signs of slowing down.

Brenna ramsden, kota territory news.

Ag>> the dakota territory bison association will be holding its annual meeting in rapid city on february 3.