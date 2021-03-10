EPPD investigate first homicide of the year

Of 20- 17.

A woman was found dead at the mountain village apartments... on bandolero in west el paso.

That's where we find newschannel9's estefania seyffert with the latest... stef?

Estefania: yeah neighbors trying to get into the apartment complex were very confused tonight..

Driving up to police cars and ambulances here..

They say they have never seen anything like this in the area..

Much less at these apartments.

Information is limited but here is what we know..

Estefania: police responded after five this afternoon... after a neighbor called... telling police they went to check up on the woman... who they found dead inside her apartment.

Police tell us the woman had stab wounds... but didn't tell us her name or her age.

As for who did this... police say they are still investigating and trying to find out... exactly what happened.

Carrillo: "its considered a suspicious death.

We are awaiting investigators and the medical examiners office until further determination can be made."

When we were here earlier... anyone trying to get into the apartment complex was asked to enter through a different entrance.

Some people were even being escorted into their homes by police officers.

Estefania: we will continue to follow this investigation as it develops.

Tune into nc9 today for updates to this story.

Reporting live in west el paso estefania seyffert newschannel9.

Faran: a woman... who neighbors say is known to walk around in the area... is