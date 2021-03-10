Payen's Career Night Powers UVM Basketball Past Harvard

Steveu-v-m basketball is ready to ring in the new year... it's a rivalry matchup with new england foe harvard... vermont's final non-conference game of the season...here to see it is ethan o'day... former vermont big man, part of last year's c-b-i semifinal team... this year's big man... suppsosed to be payton henson... he's fighting the injury bug so somebody else will need to step up in his place...well one strategy... beat 'em with your sharpshooters... kurt steidl fits that bill..

Second half vermont spent time in a hole... steidl would dig 'em out... a 3 pointer and a long 2 on back-to-back posessions turns a 4 point deficit into a 1 point lead...but eventually you do need that big man... today darren payen steps up senior role player would be a force in the paint... helps vermont pull away from the crimson... rebound here one of his team-leading 6... the points part of his game-high and career high 21...we'll get involvement from the vermont native nate rohrer just 2 points but they're big ones... a jam off the feed from trae bell-haynes... the lead is double digits...vermont rock solid on defense as well... payen the block with authority!

Ball going the other way... posession ends with erinie duncan setting steidl up for another long jumper, he'd have 17...82-71 catamounts pick up the victory!

Back to back w's for the first time since november... they're 10-5 through non-conference play... here's payen on his big night... "...i definitely saw payton being injured as an opportunity, you know i wouldnt wish that on anybody, um him bieng injured definitely brings the pressure on the other members of the team, and i think that stepping up to that opporunity os really important for me and for guys coming off the bench."

"our effort was really good tonight; we got a lot of contributions from a lot of different people, it's always important before going into conference season because you never know, you always want to start on a high note matinee in colchester... matinee in to