New Year's Fitness Resolutions

You may be hitting the gym this week becuase of your new year's resolution.

But we all know getting healthy isn't easy, especially if you don't see change right away one key into your dream body is to be more specific in the changes you want to see.

Nothing happens over night, but planning the right way can help.

"the best thing you can do is set smart goals.

So we always think of those traditional resolutions, but the problem is resolutions are so vague.

You might say somthing like, 'i want to lose weight,' or, 'i want to eat less junk food.'" well how?

How are you going to do that?

What steps are you going to take to get there.

So setting smart goals are really the best type of goals that you can use in order to really keep track of your weight loss journey or whatever that goal journey is for you, " says natalie olorundami-hughes.

Another tip -- running on the treadmill isn't for everyone.

Do exercises that you'll enjoy and stick with!

