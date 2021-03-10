Removing Snow from School's Roof

About twenty volunteers grabbed shovels and braved the sub-zero temperatures to knock down snow drifts atop Bishop Ryan Catholic School in Minot.

Rooftops are feeling that same strain.

(lauren kalberer/kx news) tim olson takes us to a school where volunteers got to work solving a snowy problem.

(tim olson, kx news) take one big roof.

Add four snowstorms - and four feet of snowfall.

A dash of high wind.

And what do you get?

A dangerous situation at bishop ryan catholic school in minot.

(fr.

Jadyn nelson, president - bishop ryan catholic school) "there's drifts over 9 feet high on the roof right now.

When you talk about the load- bearing capacity of the roof, it's well beyond what it's rated for."

(olson) and that explains this scene tuesday morning.

(nelson) "we asked for a bunch of volunteers."

(fr.

David richter, volunteer) (how's the weather up there?) "actually sweating - it must be hotter up here!"

(olson) about twenty volunteers grabbed their shovels and braved the sub-zero temperatures to knock down snow drifts on top of the school.

That meant a surprise snow day for students... (nelson) "it was better not to have kids in the school today, because of the weight that is on the roof because of the snow."

(olson) ...and a morning of tough, cold work for some brave souls.

(nelson) "we're north dakotans.

When there's a job to be done, we get it done.

I wouldn't expect anything less from the people of bishop ryan."

(olson) it wasn't just parents and alumni helping out - even some good samaritans showed up.

And that was enough to warm up father jadyn nelson's morning.

(nelson) "to see a collaborative effort like this today, with all sorts of people here - some of which aren't necessarily connected with the school, is really a nice thing to see."

(olson) in minot, tim olson, kx news.

(jim olson/kx news) father nelson says school will be back in session on wednesday.

