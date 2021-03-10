Allerton Statues Return

>>heathe have come home to allerton park in monticello.

The structures from the late 1800s were on display for decades at the park before moving to a different location.

Discovered allerton is happy to have them back home.

>>ryan: the story behind the journey these statues have taken are almost as unique as being well known for decades at the park, they are finally back.

Whether it's seen from a distance or right up close, a statue like this is bound to make an impression as you walk through the quiet words allerton park in monticello.

>> i always say it's the number two question behind, can we get into the mansion.

Historically, it was where can we find the bear and gorilla sculpture.

The public, it felt like the public wanted to see them back out here on display in allerton.

>>ryan: these two sculptures, the bear and the gorilla were both cast and in 1880s by french sculptor - -.

And were donated to the university of illinois in the late 50s when they were brought to allerton.

>> they were here until probably the mid-80s.

They were back on the same trail that you will see them on today.

They were taken to campus at that point.

And put on display.

Then they were brought back here for storage.

In the late 90s to about mid to thousands when they went on a coast to coast run for some museums. in 2006, they were taken back to - - where they were displayed in the pavilion.

>>ryan: even decades after leaving allerton, the questions about them kept rolling in.

The reason the decision was made late last year to bring them back.

For people like derek peterson, it's interesting to see the immediate reaction people have seeing them back.

>> i think generationally speaking, people remember the sculptures and they have a strong emotional attachment to these sculptures.

They remember being a kid on the trails and their parents coming to take them for a walk.

Coming in contact with the sculpture.

That emotion it raised.

>>ryan: emotion that can run strong, causing occasional controversy over exactly what the scriptures depict.

For peterson, they represent a struggle between humans and the environment .

>> for me, these pieces represent nature coming into conflict with humans.

As i look around the words, i see - - and other invasive species.

I think about that human nature collision.

How that works.

That type of emotion wells up inside me and it brings discussions.

I think that's what art is supposed to do.

>>ryan: powerful statues returned to a powerful environment.

Sure to make a powerful impression.

As you can imagine, moving these statues was quite the process.

They got movers from chicago to get them from