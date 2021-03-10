Local artist's new show pays tribute to David Bowie

Newschannel 34.

Jim ehmke says: local artist amara is out with a new show that brings together landscapes, paintings inspired by movies and a nod to a musical hero.the exhibit titled "happy trees, films and a tribute to david bowie" opens friday at the art mission in binghamton.the oil paintings of woodlands ae based on the techniques of the late television host and painter bob ross, while the movie-themed pictures were inspired by films amara has worked on or appeared in.but the central focus of the show is her tribute to david bowie which will be unveiled at 7:30 p-m on friday.she says she began working on it as soon as she heard of his unexpected death.

Artist amara says, "he really lived a life that was full, that was exploratory and that when he faced death, he put it into his art and just did it.

That's a good life."

Jim ehmke says: amara plans to continue paying tribute to bowie with an event scheduled at the bundy museum in binghamton this august.installation/m usic will take place over the course of 10 days during which she will create 2 large murals in performance painting- style accompanied by live music.first friday takes place at 19 different when we return, we'll have a look at your full stormteam