HS Hoops Wednesday (1-4-17)

Good evening, let's talk sports.

In a little more than a week - the cathedral prep basketball team will face some of the nation's best when it hosts the burger king classic.

Tonight - the ramblers travelled to meadville to take on one of district ten's top te.

Teams.mark majewski's team with their hands full tonight - former strong vincent point guard simmeal wofford now at meadville - but how bout the performance from his fellow bulldog armoni foster.

Straight away three.

Bulldogs up 7 in the 1stat the other end it's aaron mcbride with the jumper for prepfoster went off for 46 in this one.

20 in the 1st quarter.

Prep battled back from an early deficit but it was foster who hit a buzzer beater from just inside half court to win it.meadville beats prep 72-69.

Over to mcdowell's paul goll gymnasium where the east high warriors were in town2nd half - bailey lewis inside to bryon williams. he muscles in the hoop and draws the foul.

Williams led the trojans with 34warriors were led by barry thompson junior who went for 29 in the 1st half.

He finished the night with 40.

Two of them coming on that bucketbut it's mcdowell getting the win 91 to 76.

To the hammermill center - where the corry beavers needed to find a way to do what no one in district ten can do.

.

.slow down strong vincent's david morris.early in the 1st- morris finishes with the lay-in off the steal.bryce xander answers with the triple for corryaje gore off to a good start for the colonels with the three of his ownbut the kid to watch is morris - he's headed to tennessee state.

The slam for morris.

He finished with 16 points in just 16 minutes.strong vincent