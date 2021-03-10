SBHS Principal Cheers On Hockey Teams

The friendly administrator has unfortunately been diagnosed with cancer for the second time, but it's not stopping him from supporting his school.

Local 22's alexandra leslie joins us now with the story.

Alexandra lauren, although he's dealing with cancer, it hasn't stopped principal burke's sense of humor.

He tweeted earlier today he had been "cleared" to attend the boys and girls hockey games tonight... and his attendance didn't go unnoticed.

?screams?

"goal!"

It was the first goal of the game for the south burlington boys hockey team... and principal patrick burke was there to cheer the rebels on.

"he's always there to support kids, and reaches out to us, always saying hi in the hallways, like really cares about how we're doing."

Wednesday night was the first time his students had seen him in a while.

"haven't seen him a lot this, year, but it's always a joy to see him in the hallway."

Burke has been at home, working on staying healthy.

He was diagnosed with cancer for a second time last year.... non- hodgkin lymphoma.

After his doctors gave him the go ahead wednesday - he tweeted ?this?

Funny tweet to let the boys and girls hockey teams he'd be there wednesday night to cheer them on.

He'd be wearing a surgical mask to prevent any illnesses, the very reason he couldn't talk to us.

His support though.... never goes unnoticed.

"to see him out there with his mask on and all that, it's huge, really inspiring for us and definitely helps us play our hearts out, out there."

"just the presence is great for him to be here.

It makes us feel better that he wants to come see us play, and i think it makes us play better that he's here watching."

Burke wasn't just there for the boys team... he stayed for the girls game...cheering on both sides.

"he has family on the mmu-cvu team, his daughter plays."

Some of the seniors on the boys team say burke has always been like this, supporting them since day one of high school.

"ever since my freshman year, i've been playing spring hockey with my principal which is pretty cool and he's always been kind of a role model for me and uh, i don't know, i guess ever since i heard about his diagnosis, it's been pretty inspirational to see how strong he's been and the support he's been giving us at our school."

Alexandra since he wanted to stay healthy, burke avoided the crowds, but says he also appreciates