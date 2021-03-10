Lines are quickly being drawn in the fight over the affordable care act.

Today president obama made a rare appearance on capitol hill.

He met with congressional democrats in a scramble to save his signature legislation.

The u-s senate quickly passed a measure to put the repeal of obamacare on the fast track.

But they have not yet settled on a plan to replace it.

Lawmakers have until january 27th to submit legislation repealing major parts of the healthcare law.

Meantime a local advocacy group representing 16 hospitals, including u-r-m-c, rochester general, and unity hospitals, says repealing the law would lead to damaging cuts.

According to rochester regional healthcare advocates, repealing the a-c-a would cost local hospitals up to 1-point-4 billion dollars over the next ten years, including in lost medicaid payments.

It says repealing the law without a replacement would quote - "pull the rug out from under all of us."

"certainly it would be a loss for individuals that are seeking care.... to all of this as well."

Health care leaders say local hospitals 3 provide care for more than 6-and-a-half million patients, produce more than 800 million in tax revenue, and employ some 53-thousand people.

In new york state alone, 2- point-7 million people get their health insurance through the affordable care