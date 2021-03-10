obamacare donnelly
Lines are quickly being drawn in the fight over the affordable care act.
Today president obama made a rare appearance on capitol hill.
He met with congressional democrats in a scramble to save his signature legislation.
The u-s senate quickly passed a measure to put the repeal of obamacare on the fast track.
But they have not yet settled on a plan to replace it.
Lawmakers have until january 27th to submit legislation repealing major parts of the healthcare law.
Meantime a local advocacy group representing 16 hospitals, including u-r-m-c, rochester general, and unity hospitals, says repealing the law would lead to damaging cuts.
According to rochester regional healthcare advocates, repealing the a-c-a would cost local hospitals up to 1-point-4 billion dollars over the next ten years, including in lost medicaid payments.
It says repealing the law without a replacement would quote - "pull the rug out from under all of us."
provide care for more than 6-and-a-half million patients, produce more than 800 million in tax revenue, and employ some 53-thousand people.
Health care leaders say local hospitals 3 provide care for more than 6-and-a-half million patients, produce more than 800 million in tax revenue, and employ some 53-thousand people.
In new york state alone, 2- point-7 million people get their health insurance through the affordable care
