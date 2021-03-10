Shoppers Stocking Up on Winter Items

Line.

Brad--rock salt..

Snow shovels..even winter gloves..

Often hard to come by when the bad weather hits.at rural king on evansville's east side..

Officials say they've seen a steady stream of shoppers looking to stock up on everything they might need to make it through our first snow.

While a lot of the salt sold last night ahead of the storm..

The store still has plenty in stock this evening.( 4 rural sot)" we do have a pet friendly ice melter here, some do some don't, it doesn't have any chemicals in it thats gonna burn the dogs feet, it'll be easier on carpet when it gets tracked in and that sort of thing."

Brad--kegg says it's a good idea to keep these kind of items in your garage ahead of the snow so you don't have to get out and get supplies.

3