Snowy morning commute causes accidents along I-25

Cold winds and snowy roads are making it difficult for drivers.

Krdo newschannel 13's stephanie sierra is tracking road conditions.

She's live along cimarron street in colorado springs.

How's it looking now, stephanie?

Jon, it is looking very similar to what we saw this morning.

As you can see, there is still snow covering the street, making it difficult to see the lanes.

As we continue to accumulate snow throughout the day -- we remind everyone to drive slowly.

For jackie puchalla... filling up his tires was first on his list this morning... "lot of times when the temperature drops this drastically, tires deflate."

Puchalla's drive was smooth, but not everyone was as lucky... "man right up the street right here went sideways across three lanes of traffic pulling out of the walmart."

..this is a similar story across colorado springs, with many accidents and slide-offs along the interstate.

"it's just hard packed snow and getting going isn't a big deal it's just slowing down and stopping."

In the mean time snow plow crews are hard at work trying to keep the roads safe... for some drivers, the commute hasn't been bad.

"i drive from pueblo west to the springs i was on 115 it was a little slick but not that bad."

But for others driving from pueblo, the big concern: is traffic later today.

"because 115 there is a lot of wrecks that get on there and if i get stuck into that then 125 is not any better."

City snow plow crews say they expect i-25 to stay mainly clear throughout the day... "but it's a different story for side streets like this one that remain fully snow packed and icy."

The good news: cdot says they were expecting the storm to be much worse.

"we didn't see the heavy accumulation overnight as we were expecting but it's still icy and snow packed so we're asking folks to take it easy."

...so bottom line: drive slow and stay alert.

C-dot says there is low visibility west of pueblo...so just another reminder for drivers to stay cautious on the roads today.

Reporting live in colorado springs, stephanie sierra, krdo newschannel 13.

