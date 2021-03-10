TPIH: Early Black Settlers

Perkins.

Steve, what are we doing here?

Steve: we're in hinesburg and we're looking at a really interesting piece of vermont's history.

African americans, freed slaves from 1795 to the 1940s.

So what was their life like?

How did they work with the people around them?

What was this community and what did it mean to vermont?

So amanda, we've called elise guyette who wrote a wonderful book about this community so hopefully we can dig a little deeper into that.

Tell us about this community.

When did it start?

Who were the first people who moved here, and if you can tell us, why right here?elise: i find the clark family who moved to the top of the hill from monkton in 1795.

A few years later, the peters family moved down here.

This was all their property.

Here.

They had 100 acres here and they had some on the other side as well.

Amanda: vermont often has a reputation of being very racially tolerant.

Was that the case?

What was it like for this community?elise: the first who came, that was right after the revolution and that was a period of freedom and justice for all.

There were more enslaved people freed during that revolutionary era until the civil war.

After awhile, i think the white world was not comfortable with the number of freed blacks.

When they were first here, they were very successful.

The clarks at the top of the hill, were very successful until the civil war.

I see things that happen later that shows they were part of the wider world.

Vermont was part of the wider world and started treating blacks differently.

Steve: so these were fairly well of families, relatively speaking because of the land they owned.

They didn't sell and were here for generations.

Elise: they were here for generations.

The peters are still around.

They've probably been here for several hundred years.

The clarks at the top of the hill were here for about seventy years.

They ended up leaving right after the civil war.

They sold their property and bought in other places, in south burlington and williston and farmed there for the rest of their life.

