After a 5-1 record.

The seattle seahawks competed like the best of teams and the worst of teams in the regular season... almost playing up or down to the opponent's level.

There's no time for that now ... as the team hosts detroit on saturday in the wild card round of the n-f-l playoffs.

The three seed from the n-f-c needs to establish a consistent identity to advance past the lions and go deep in 2017.

The team just signed veteran returner devin hester who was with baltimore earlier this season.

The 34 year-old set an nfl record with his 20th career return touchdown in 2014 and the matchup this weekend also features reunion.

Former seattle star, golden tate.

The wide receiver has been playing with the lions the past three seasons.

And detroit drafted defensive end cliff avril who joined seattle in 2013.

Two seattle stars reflect on the opportunity of staying alive this far into the season.

A lot of the younger guys have been in the playoffs for four straight, five straight years.

They're spoiled.

And not understand how special it is.

For me, i've never been or i think i went one time while in detroit.

So to be in the playoffs and be one of the teams left, it means a lot.

The second half of the arizona game we started to feel like our normal selves, pick up the run game, passing game became more efficient.

And the second half of the previous game, we had at times, drives that felt more normal, but it's not consistent yet.

The seahawks, lions