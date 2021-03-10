US didn't meet goal in getting veterans off the streets

About 29 are staying at the mission as of today and the need will always be there, mission workers say.

Cornerstone Rescue Mission has a specific goal to help veterans.

In this bitter cold ... it's easy to understand the dangers of sleeping on the streets.

The president and a national organization admit they did not meet their goal of ending homelessness among veterans.

Rapid city>> here at the cornerstone rescue mission in downtown rapid city ...there's a special emphasis on helping homeless veterans.

They have this transitional housing wing with access to computers.

Vets have their own place to socialize and watch tv on a cold day like today.

For the 29 or so former military members now staying at the mission ...they have their own dormitory.

The mission provides case management and help finding employment so they can move out on their own.

Director lysa alison says there has been success nationally and locally.

Lysa allison cornerstone executive director>> lysa allison, cornerstone director: "i think we've come pretty far based on them wanting to have some results to end homelessness among veterans.

I don't think it's ever going to end.

I think there's always going to be an issue with that but we've certainly made an improvement."

The cornerstone rescue mission helps female veterans as well.

In its fourth month, a state-wide grant has helped 100 veterans with supportive services like money for rents and utilities and