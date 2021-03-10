Push to get clemency for Leondard Peltier intensifies

As President Barak Obama nears the end of his administration, advocates for man convicted of murdering two FBI agents on Pine Ridge push for his release from a life sentence.

Kota territory news>> as the clock ticks toward the end of the obama administration, advocates step-up clemency efforts for leonard peltier (pell-teer).

Peltier seeks clemency>> peltier, an american indian movement activist, was convicted 41 years ago in connection with the deaths of two f.b.i agents ... in a shoot out in oglala on the pine ridge reservation.

A yound native man was also killed in the incident.

Peltier is now 71 years old and his attorneys say he is in failing health.

They point to a letter to the president from a former federal prosecutor supporting clemency as a new reason to free him.

An f.b.i spokesman says that the agency's position remains firm ... that the case has been endlessly studied ...and that there is 'no' reason to release peltier.

One kota territory woman who has worked for decades on peltier's behalf says clemency would send a strong message in indian country.

Jean roach peltier defense committee>> we have this hostage this political prisoner that's been in there for 41 years longer than any other political prisoner.

You know, he needs to be released and until that happens there's not going be a time for healing.

I mean, it's just like a stab in our back and that knife is still there.

A request for comment from the white house was not returned in time