FIELD RIBBON CUTTING

FOUR BRAND NEW TURF FOOTBALL FIELDS - OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT SCHARBAUER SPORTS COMPLEX.

- open for business at scharbauer sports complex.

The city of midland holding a ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon.

The new fields will be used for football..soccer..an d la cross.

They also feature brand new restrooms and concessions.

The greater midland football league says these fields will do more to make sports safe for kids.

Kyle huckaba, president, greater midland football league 18:53-19:07 "its a wonderful opportunity for the kids.

A huge advancement from where we've been.

A safe place to play.

Nice soft astroturf versus some of the other areas in town."

Sobic we're told the league is currently raising money for bleachers at the fields.

The fields are split by different age groups.

Horace and these four new fields