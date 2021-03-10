emtsrememberweaver

Was duncansville, where people bundled up to watch the procession.

Our lindsey kennett was there.

She spoke with a group of first responders who came to show their support for the weaver family.

Nats of motorcycles an emotional day in duncansville, for the dozens of people who lined the street to salute trooper landon weaver.

Both lisa garlena and jill brantner have husbands who worked as officers in the allegheny township police department.

Lisa garlena 01:34:46 all these guys are family.

Not all blood, but still all family.

We're all in the emergency services in one way or another: fire, ems, and police.

We all come out and support each other because we' )re one big family.

Other first responders also came to pay their respects.

Sandra mosel, ems worker 01:36:36 i'm absolutely amazed.

Just driving down here 3rd avenue in duncansville, the amount of people, the support of the community-- it' )s nice to see.

01:36:20 i have family and friends that are police officers.

I'm also part of the ems community.

So those guys are the ones that protect my guys out on the streets, so i felt that i needed to come support them.

They wore ribbons and held flags, signs and blankets... 01:33:15 jill brantner the whole community is grieving right now for this poor trooper that lost his life and we just want to show the family support.

This blanket was a gift for lisa's husband..

Who passed away a few years ago.

Lisa says she wants trooper weaver's widow to know she' )s not alone.

Lisa 01:33:49 i personally know how she feels to lose my husband at a very young age.

And like i said, being that he was a police officer it's a little closer to my heart.

01:34:01 i just want her to know that people care and support her.

And even if they' )ve never met her, they're still here, behind the scenes, to pay condolences for a very thankless job that her husband was doing.

In blair county, lindsey kennett wtaj news.

(john) in newry, the small