Criticism makes me better, says ML Khattar on Congress' no-confidence motion

We know that we will not win the confidence of the Opposition but we will take this opportunity to win the confidence of the masses", said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on March 10while replying to Congress' no-confidence motion against the BJP-led state government.

"'Mistrust culture' is an old Congress tradition.

Though this mistrust can be seen within the party, with PC Chacko leaving the party (today).

Sometimes it's G-23 or mistrust b/w Surjewala or Hooda sahab in the State.

'No Confidence' is Congress' culture.

'Alochana for sake of alochana nahi karni chahiye'.

If Congress is in power, all is well, but if it's BJP, then not," he added.

However, the no-confidence motion moved by Congress against the BJP-JJP government in Haryana was defeated in the state assembly today.

A total of 55 MLAs supported the government while 32 voted against the ruling dispensation in the state.