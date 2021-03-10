Ag Answers- Rule Changes

There are some rul changes farmers need to know about this year.

<<break 6>> there are some rule change that effects any farmer who has hired help doing field work during the spring and summer growing season.

These are the revisions to the worker protection standard that became law on january 2, 2017.a7 what exactly is the worker protection standard?

Brings standards more in line with other industriesa7 what are some of the new training requirements that recently took effect?

Annual training instead of once per 5 years, training on how to reduce take-home exposure on work clothesa7 is there an age limit for farm workers using