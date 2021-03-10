NYSP: Missing Town of Union Woman Found

(18 NEWS) - The young woman reported missing from the Town of Union has been found, according to New York State Police.

Breaking news: an update this morning to a story we brought you earlier this week.

Overnight new york state police out of endwell told 18 news this missing woman from the town of union has been found.

22-year old allyson cheechalk-buttman was reported missing earlier this week.

State police say she left her home on nanticoke drive sometime between 5 a-m and 9:15 last thursday.

State police didn't not release to many details around where she was found but they