utep womens basketball haskins center la tech

Women's team has lost five of their last six, hosting louisiana tech tonight.

Let's go to this conference usa showdown - the lady techsters jump out to an early 10-5 lead.

Kierra anthony the fast break layin.

But sparkle taylor was not going to be denied in the first half - the short jumper... later, taylor was not done, she had 15 points in the first half, giving her over 1,000 career points at utep.

Taylor finished with 25 pts.

Utep wins it, 69-62... miners earn that tough, gritty first conference win.

Miners outrebounded la tech by 11.

Sparkle taylor: it was really important.

This was a very exciting win, i think we all went out and played hard all 40 minutes.

Keitha adams: what a night to get 1,000 points and also know you played your tail off on defense and so i give her a defensive award tonight.

Beau: 2pm saturday, utep hosts southern miss.

Beau: to the pan am center this evening... nmsu women opening up conference