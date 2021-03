Boris Johnson stands by government record on NHS investment

Boris Johnson defended the government's record on NHS investment, as Leader of the Opposition Keir Starmer accused him of breaking a pay rise promise.

The prime minister added that the government has pushed ahead with vaccination whereas Labour has been inconsistent on the issue.

Report by Odonovanc.

