Washington County Farm of the Year

Morgan: a williamsport farm - has been recognized as washington county's 20-16 - 20-17 farm of the year the award was presented to the long delite farm -- a dairy farm, which has operated in washington county since 1831.

The award recognizes the quality in which the farm is operated -- and the extent of which the farmers give back and participate in their community.

This is the sixth year -- the award has been given out.

(brooks long, farmer) "it's a really big deal, i mean, especially in a county like washington county where agriculture is so big.

There's so many farms that could win this award, so it's really an honor to be selected."

Morgan: long is the seventh generation of his family to work on the farm -- and hopes that his children will continue