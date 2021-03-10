Rene's Quick Picks

Wagm This Morning 12.29.16
Nfl quck picks.
Last week bragging rights up for grabs and i kept them for 2017 as i picked up the win over my fiancee kelley fitzpatrick.
In the on air picks.
I had 5 right and kelley had four correct.
In the total picks posted to my rene cloukey wagm tv professional face book page i had 11 right and kelley also had a good week ending with 9 correct.
The playoffs are here and now i look into the crystal ball and make my picks.
In the afc i am taking houston over oakland and i am tkaing pittsburgh over miami in the nfc i am taking seattle over detroit and i am taking green bay at home over ny giants.
Enjoy all
