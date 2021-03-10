Eye On Ag: new technology helps salvage citrus crops

All they can eat.

Alex winter weather... can bring harsh conditions to farmers... and their crops in the valley.

Now, new techonology..

Is finding a new way to use crops... that would otherwise go to waste..

Mandarins and oranges ... they're nice to eat on a hot summer day, but did you know they're the most ripe in winter.

Sot/ colby campbell, plant manager, kings river packing "when we're sending out fruit to our customer, we're sending out the best that we can."but even the healthiest orchards are vulnerable to freezing weather.

Sot/ campbell "with the threat of frost, the threat of losing a hundred percent or 75 or even 50 percent of our crop this allows us to salvage and utilize every piece of fruit that we have."

Colby campbell, plant manager at kings river packing in sanger, is talking about a machine they use to help them separate the good product, from the bad.

Sot/ campbell "you see how each piece is being dropped, that machine is telling it to put it in that location based on the color condition or the defect condition on what the computer is deciding where it should go."

Campbell says it's all part of an algorithm they taught the machine to help do the majority of the grading.

Sot/ campbell "the machine is pulling out on the far belt there what it's deeming not necessarily not consumable but it has a lot of defects and it's not something we'd want to put on the table."but, campbell says none of it goes to waste.

Sot/campbell "we use a local dairy and they use this as a feed supplement, with the increase in feed cost and stuff they use this as a bi-product and they actually mix it and feed it to the dairy cows everyday."campbell says both consumers..

And cattle, get the most of what the valley's citrus crop has to offer.

Sot/ campbell "you're going to the grocery store, you're looking for the very best fruit that's going to sit on your counter, sit on the shelf for with your children, this helps us to deliver that."