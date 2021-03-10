Demand high for utility bill assistance

This cold snap has more people needing heat, and more turning to one area agency to help pay that bill.

Kspr's sheena elzie shows you how you can get the money and why it might not be there for long.

:00 - :04 organizers say close to 12- thousand people have already done this ...walked through the front doors, to get help paying their heating bills.

But whether they can help everyone who picks up an application, all depends on one thing, funding.

Kellie graves is depending on that money.

:20 - :26 33:00 "we've received a cut off notice on our electric bill, we've been behind for several months after i broke my foot."

She says she was out of work because of her broken foot, but was still taking care of a disabled son and fianc.

That's when she says the bills started piling up.

33:34 "car payments, electric bills, insurance, you name it, it was hard."

35:48 "i was ready to give up."

But she didn't give up, she came here.

One of more than 12- thousand trying to get help through oacac's low income home energy assistance program or liheap.

:57 - 1:00 15:25 "if it gets cold again like today, possible with this month people will consume more utility bills."

The group pays those bills with government funding.

The problem is sometimes organizers say there are more people in need than money.

16:38 "it's possible we could run out of money in february or march, it's possible."

She says they're not to that point just yet, but if they start running low on funds, they'll take the high priority cases first.

13:00"priority is given to households of the elderly, priority households with children, with all programs, energy assistance energy crisis."

Programs that have helped people like kellie graves -- 36:00 "things are looking up for us."

---to get back on the right foot.

1:37 - 1:45 organizers say if you see yourself falling behind the best thing to do is apply before it gets to the point of a shut off.

It can take up to 30 days to process an application.

In springfield, sheena elzie, kspr news.

The director says eligibility for the program depends on income, household size, and your bill.

To get an application or to see if you are eligible oacac has a special number for you to call ...it's 864-3460 for more information.