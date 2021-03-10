EVSC Officials Meet With EPD About Possible Threats

Moment..

New information on the potential threats made towards an evansville high school..evsc officials, evansville police, the mayor holding a news conference a little over an hour ago.school officials cancelled classes at central high school today.the campus on lockdown while school leaders met with members of the evansville police department..

As well as local mental health representatives.all this comes after a former central student took his own life outside one of the main entrances to the school tuesday morning.last night epd confirmed detectives were investigating rumors of some kind of threat on social media regarding central