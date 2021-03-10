1-6 PW: Marketing Strategy

The agents of Perry Wellington discuss proper marketing strategies when selling your home.

>> welcome back to real estate 4 poinlt 4.5.

>> to be successful you need to not only know what's going on in market.

You have to have the best marketing plan for your home.

We're back to discuss how having the right plan is critical to your success.

So george we have some tips about what the market looks like now we need to focus on what you need to do to capitalize on it.

What do you think the first thing the seller should do?

>> if you want to get into it get your house listed.

You have to get it ready.

Make people want to come into the house.

Take all the ookion you need to put it on the market.

>>> absolutely.

It's called perry wellington.

>> that's the first step.

All those things are great.

You got to get your rep involved.

Interestingly i showed a house right before the show.

I came right from that.

So the process of showing it they said i almost didn't look at this house because you know when i looked at the pictures online and the layout i wasn't sure i would like it.

So but they decided to come and take a look and get inside.

That's the biggest thing we have to accomplish.

We have to get people off the couch and you know looking at their ipad in the door to look at the house.

>> it's beautiful inside.

>> i was like are you serious.

House is simply gorgeous.

I can't believe you had think about whether you wanted to look at it.

>> i'm familiar with the property.

>>> everyone wants around for the spring to put their house on the market.

Is that a good strategy?

>> i told you i don't think it is.

If you have something that's you want to get sold soon, you should work on it now.

Get it listed.

Because until it gets out there and we have buyers we don't have big inventory.

We have to get the more inventory on the market.

The better you do the quicker you will sell it.

>> right now with not a lot of inventory.

Buyers waiting to buy you could beat everybody to market by jumping in now.

I think valentine's day feels like the start of the listing season now.

Kind of like how black friday, you know sometime in early november.

But in any case it's important to get ahead of the market.

Get out there and it change sewed much.

This not your father's real estate industry anymore.

We're a good example of that.

We talk about the things we do with our marketing.

Marketing is really changed.

>> and even the internet.

That's the big prime mover right now in the past real stors showed people what they needed to see.

Now the piers -- buyers come to us and say we want to see this and that.

We can do innovative things to help them.

Sit down like they do on hdtv.

What neighborhood.

How many bedroom and bath.

What amenities.

I set them into the system as prospect.

Every day it's something new hits the market that meets their criteria.

They get an e-mail about it.

>> as soon as it hits the market they jump on it.

If it matches with what they like they are right there.

Just you know any additional tips as you wrap up this segment l for sellers?

>> get your house ready.

There's so many different notes.

I actually made a couple of notes.

Priced realistically from the start.

Be prepared to lose some money.

You can't always recoup all the money.

Work on the curve appeal.

Throw in some extras.

The appliances, clear the clutter.

Make repairs and replacement.

And the best thing is paint.

Its not that expensive.

The smell of new paint and carpet is like -- >> sound effects and little emotion.

As opposed to carpet alowellians.

We'll be right back with tour