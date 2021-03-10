PA Live: JAMIE SORCHER- CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW IN LAS VEG

JAMIE SORCHER JOINS FROM THE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW IN LAS VEGAS WITH THE DETAILS.

IT'S TIME FOR A VIRTUAL "TOUR" OF WHAT'S NEW AND NOTEWORTHY IN THE WORLD OF TECH AND GADGETS IN THE NEW YEAR.

>> it's time for a virtual tour of what is new and note worthy jaimy joins us now from the consumer electronics show in las vegas, into nice to talk with you today.

>> tell us why this is a special year for the consumer electronics show it is actually the 50th anniversary.

The show started in 1967 when they were showing off transistor roose, record players and black and white tvs.

This year it's about driverless cars, flying robots and drones and virtual reality.

So you can see we have come a long way.

Technology has changed so much.

And what are some of the things that you are seeing at this year's show?

>> well, let me start over here.

This is the samsung ch7-116789 a new curved monday tore.

It designed to wrap around your field of vision and draw you deeper into your moving and gaming action.

It was technology giving you colors that are more precise, more natural and brighter.

You're also going to see a wider workspace so you have more room to see web pages and documents without the need to zoom or descrol.

It is the ultimate monitor for immersive and realistic content giving you vivid picture quality, greater depth perception.

It has got a clean 360 degree design and looks beautiful anywhere in the room.

And then we'll go from computing to the counter top here.

This is the pan sonic counter top induction oven.

A game changer for small kitchen appliances, this combines induction and dual infra read heating technology under 30 minute t has a preprogrammed menu that lets you grill, bake, broil, all with outstanding results.

Essentially this isic taking the guess work out of different cooking methods and a allowing to you proop foods that are grilled and crispy on the outside and tender and moist on the inside it is a great cooking solution and great for busy people on the go.

Then we go real techy here.

If you need high performance data, this is for you.

It's the samsung 960evo solid state drive for gamers, designers, videographers and engineers, allowing you to upgrade with more storage capacity and faster performance than you would get with a traditional ssd.

This is a new ndme solid state drive that offers speed, performance, riebility.

You're getting more storage benefits than ever before in a smaller form factor.

Capacity up to one terabyte and no moving parts.

So you can it with stand bump, drops and project-- protects your security.

Everybody has security burnout.

We have so many passwords to remplet the way out of that is biometrics.

The way we get into our computers, our cars and protect our personal belongs.

This is from bio key, the touch lock.

The power of the touch, your fingerprint you are using to open this padlock.

As you know with something unique like that will can be no security issues.

So they come in some colorful colors, they're very fun to look at but are you able to secure your lock, your shed, great for the health club.

The idea here is there is no imingsz to remember.

There are no keys to lose, are you using your finning are present to open the padlock.

There is more information on all these damage et, jamie has a gadget.com.

