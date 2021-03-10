VIDEO: Local emergency rooms flooded with flu patients

If it seems like more people than usual are sick at your house or office this week you're not imagining things

>> wendy davis: emergency rooms in our area have been very busy over the past two weeks.

People are coming in with the flu... or another virus that's not very fun at all... wfmz's joy howe is live at lehigh valley hospital - cedar crest with more... joy?

3 >>joy howe: if it's not the flu, it's that other 'yucky' stomach bug that's been going around.

And the longer that sticks around, the worse it can get - especially if you need medication you can't keep down... and that can lead to some very busy er's right now.

>>>reporter it doesn't just sound busy inside lehigh valley hospital - cedar crest....>>>alex rosenau, senior vice chair of emergency medicine, lvhn we really have exploding volume in the er this week >>>reporter it is busy...on top of the traumas, and heart attack patients, there are plenty of extras coming in with the flu.

>>alex rosenau, senior vice chair of emergency medicine, lvhn we have probably doubled the number of flu cases in just one week >>>reporter and if they're not here for that...>>>alex rosenau, senior vice chair of emergency medicine, lvhn "the winter vomiting virus has hit" >>>reporter across town at st.

>>dr. tug binstead, dept.

>>dr. tug binstead, medical director, st.

Luke's emergency dept.

Bethlehem i've seen it personally it was not a fun week last week >>>reporter with the flu, doctors say it's not too late to get that flu shot.

When it comes to vomiting, try to tough it out for the first 24 to 48 hours.

But they add, if you're taking meds and you can't keep them down, talk to your doctor - who might have you head to the er sooner.

The bad news is, this sickly season might get worse, before it gets better.

>>>dr. tug binstead, medical director, st.

Luke's emergency dept.

Bethlehem unfortunately, i don't think we've seen the peak of it, so just keep on working >>>reporter the good news is, doctors and nurses say, they're here to help as best they can.>>alex rosenau, senior vice chair of emergency medicine, lvhn we're trying to take care of our neighbors and we're glad to be here for them >>joy howe: doctors say the flu might be sticking around until the end of february or the beginning of march.

But dr. binstead did give us one piece of good news about that nasty vomiting virus -- he says even though he thinks it seems to be "a little nastier" than in past years, it doesn't seem to be as lingering... so hang in there.

Hopefully, it'll be over soon!

