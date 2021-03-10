HGTV's Listed Sisters at Salt Lake Home Show

At the home show?....and is this cold trend going to continue?

Dan: it's good to be with you this afternoon as i am live in sandy at the south towne expo center for the home show.

This is one of the biggest home shows in the state every year and if you have never been, you must come down to see all the exhibits, shows and lifestyle celebrities!

It may also be a good idea to come down here to escape winter's grip and the bitter cold temperatures we had overnight and are experiencing today.

Let's take a look at just how cold some of our areas were last night.

Peter sinks fell to -53 degrees, logan went to -28 degrees, randolph was -39 degrees...a new record...cedar city also broke a record with a -15 degree low and salt lake city fell to -5 degrees which ties for the 2nd coldest overnight low in the last 20 years!

Let's look a several other low temperatures around our state.

Notice how many were below zero!

A lot of that had to do with fresh snow and clear skies allowing for temperatures to plummet.

Current temperatures along the wasatch front vary depending on your locations but also take note of the wind speeds which at times have made wind chills unbearable here are the current temperatures around the region.

You can see that we are feeling the arctic chill for most, especially up in cache and rich counties where temperatures have not warmed much at all i mentioned how much the snow depth has played a role in our cold overnight low temperatures.

You can see why as much of the western us is covered in snow!

The western