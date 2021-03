‘No less hindutvawadi…’: Congress slams Mamata Banerjee over ‘Brahmin’ remark

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her “Brahmin” statement.

Chowdhury said that Mamata Banerjee wants to prove that she is a “Brahmin”.

“She is trying to prove that she is no less hindutvawadi than BJP,” Chowdhury said.

Mamata Banerjee had earlier recited Chandi Path in Nandigram.

Banerjee countered BJP’s minority appeasement charge.

This comes ahead of Assembly election in West Bengal.

Watch the full video for more details.