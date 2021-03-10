Historic paintings make reappearance at Missoula Co 1-6-17

One of missoula's most posessions is making its return to the county courthouse... montana's early history paintings by edgar paxson are now up for viewing on the walls of the foyer.

The paintings were removed in 20-12... before courthosue renovations began... but made their reappearance as inside construction wrapped up this week.

Our montana maclachlan toured the displays and shows you why they are so special.

The faces of montana's early history once again line the walls of the missoula county courthouse.

"they were missed over these last four years" installed in 1914... the paintings of edgar pasxon are perhaps as old and traditional as the courthouse itself.

"these are so gorgeous, and look at the cowboy" "edgar paxson was so talented in leaving us with what he could see not only by his eyes but also by his heart" a fond memory for cheryl rice who's lived in missoula her whole life... she's happy to see the paintings brought back to life.

"they were always here as far as i can remember" "it looks marvelous to have all of this refinished" a steady stream of people flowed in-and- out of the courthouse friday to admire the irreplaceable artworks' return.

"historically theyre very importantt" missoula county communications director anne hughes has worked hard the last few years to keep them perserved while the courthouse underwent renovation.

"we constulted with the art museum and we packaged them up nice safe and sound and put them in a secure warehosue setting" stand up: "2012 was not the first time paxsons paitnings were removed from the courthouse.

They were also taken down in the 1980s where they underwent extensive restortation.... but this time around, they also underwent a little bit of t- l-c."

Like new frames and lighting.

"a lot of peopple think the paintings have been restored but they've actually just been framed and well lit" "we added a coating of uv protection onto the windows up there so taht they're not getting innendated with uv rays" hughes says the paintings represent a special piece of montana's history..

And cheryl agrees.

"i would think that... they're priceless.

We cant lose themr" in missoula montana maclachlan nbc montana.

Hughes says the inside rennovations at the courthouse are nearly complete ... they're about to move on to the last phase -- updating the exterior.

They hope that will be complete by the end of 20- seventeen... but progress is very weather dependent.

