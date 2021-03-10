Suspects arrested in LDWF agent shooting

A man and woman -- now behind bars in connection to the wildlife and fisheries agent shooting.

31-year-old amethyst baird of monroe-- was arrested on one count of attempted 1st degree murder of a police officer-- for the shooting of agent tyler wheeler.

34-year-old jeremy gullette of monroe-- is facing one count of accessory after the fact-- to attempted first degree murder-- after officials say he assisted baird in this crime.

The victim -- 25- year-old tyler wheeler-- was in the line of duty at the time of the shooting-- pulling over a car that might have been stolen-- with the two suspects inside.

It happened at the hideaway lounge off of highway 165.

He was shot five times-- once in the head.

(sergeant wayne parker, louisiana department of wildlife and fisheries) "he was able to make a distress call, fortunately there was another enforcement agent nearby, and some morehouse parish sheriff's deputies were close also, they responded within minutes."

(kayla) wheeler was rushed to lsu health shreveport -- he is now listed in stable condition in the intensive care unit in the trauma center.

Law enforcement agencies continue to share their support -- wanting to see justice served for wheeler and his family.

He's been an agent for two and a half years-- and is married with one child.

(kayla)