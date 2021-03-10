News on the Go: The Morning News Edition 1-8-17

Farah Jadran has all your morning news in Central NY.

A syracuse man was shot in the chest early this morning and thanks to help from neighbors, police quickly arrested the suspect.

It happened around 3:15-am along the 200- block of delhi street, not far from oak street.

The victim is a 21- year-old male.

He's expected to recover.

Police arrested 20-year-old tyriek spann, of syracuse.

He's facing multiple charges including with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and robbery.

Farah: the search for a new executive director at the cny-spca is down to just one candidate.

The board president isn't willing to name the person, but a final review is underway.

In all, there were 73 applicants.

Former director paul morgan lost the job after he was accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Farah: funeral arrangements are set for the three-year-old syracuse girl who was struck and killed by a car this week at an eastwood nursery school.

Calling hours for regan shetsky are today from 2 until five at the thomas j.

Pirro junior funeral home in north syracuse.

Her funeral will be tomorrow morning at holy cross church in dewitt.

Mark shetsky -- a syracuse firefighter -- is now recovering at home from leg injuries.

Regan's mom, kelly quinn shetsky, is a friend and former colleague here at newschannel nine.

