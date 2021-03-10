"It's not Always Pretty" Exhibit in Frederick

Artists in frederick picked up their brushes to make a statement---that they say reflects the realities many americans face.

Whag's katie misuraca explains.

<< katie misuraca reporting: artists motivated by today's challenging issues.

Cathy wilkin, vice president, the artists gallery, " as a group of artists, art reflects the times we all felt that it was time to make some statements and stand up for ourselves and engage the community."

Katie misuraca reporting: artwork demonstrating poverty, human rights, and racism were displayed at the "it's not always pretty" exhibit in downtown frederick.

Linda slattery-sherman, designer, " i think that there is excellent statement's being made.

Some are much more politically, some are much more social than others, it adds a level of importance to it."

Katie misuraca, @katiemisuraca, " with 36 artists showing their artwork, the 48 art pieces tackle issues that these artists say affect our society."

Katie misuraca reporting: they hope these hard and confrontational pieces will open a conservation... that sometimes--- can be difficult to spark.

Calvin "ed" ramsburg, local artist, " why is this painting here?

You know, look at the title and make them think about it as they are going home.

That is the main thing.

You just do not look at a pretty painting sometimes, there is a message there that is thoughtful provoking."

Katie misuraca reporting making their statement's through visuals for the community to see.

Christina lund, painter, " some of these major issues that have to do with poverty, that have to do with women's rights, that have to do with the war in the middle east, wars in the middle east, we should not forget about them.

They are not going to go away by themselves.

We all have to become tuned in and figure out what we can personally due to figure out the situation."

